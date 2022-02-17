UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Insists On Individual Responses From OSCE Nations To Security Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 04:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he would "politely insist" that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states respond individually to the letters he sent out in January to voice his country's security concerns.

In the letters addressed to 37 NATO member states and European countries, Lavrov asked why they were building up their security at the expense of Russia's, in violation of their commitments to the OSCE security organization.

The NATO secretary-general and the EU foreign policy chief instead responded on behalf of their blocs.�

"We still plan to politely insist that our Western colleagues give an individual national response and explain what they now make of the (OSCE) documents � still valid documents that bear their signatures � and how they plan to deliver on them," Lavrov told a news conference after meeting with the visiting Italian foreign minister.

