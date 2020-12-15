Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently in Bosnia and Herzegovina, has invited his counterpart from the Balkan country, Bisera Turkovic, to pay a return visit to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently in Bosnia and Herzegovina, has invited his counterpart from the Balkan country, Bisera Turkovic, to pay a return visit to Russia.

"Next year we will celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

And I have invited the minister to pay a return visit to our country on this occasion," Lavrov said at a press conference.