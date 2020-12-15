UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov Invites Foreign Minister Of Bosnia And Herzegovina To Pay Return Visit

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Russia's Lavrov Invites Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Pay Return Visit

Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently in Bosnia and Herzegovina, has invited his counterpart from the Balkan country, Bisera Turkovic, to pay a return visit to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently in Bosnia and Herzegovina, has invited his counterpart from the Balkan country, Bisera Turkovic, to pay a return visit to Russia.

"Next year we will celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

And I have invited the minister to pay a return visit to our country on this occasion," Lavrov said at a press conference.

