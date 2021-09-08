UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov, Israeli Foreign Minister To Meet In Moscow On Thursday - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 02:05 PM

Russia's Lavrov, Israeli Foreign Minister to Meet in Moscow on Thursday - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, in Moscow on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, in Moscow on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On September 8-9, Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid will be in Moscow on a working visit.

On September 9, he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since Lapid's appointment as Israeli foreign minister in June," the ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats plan to discuss bilateral Russia-Israeli relations, the situation in Syria, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, among other issues.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Visit June September Top

Recent Stories

Russia, India Agree to Coordinate Approaches on Af ..

Russia, India Agree to Coordinate Approaches on Afghanistan - Security Council

41 seconds ago
 Uzbekistan Welcomes Formation of Interim Governmen ..

Uzbekistan Welcomes Formation of Interim Government in Afghanistan - Foreign Min ..

42 seconds ago
 Coup Leaders in Guinea Start Releasing Political P ..

Coup Leaders in Guinea Start Releasing Political Prisoners - Reports

45 seconds ago
 UK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuf ..

UK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuffle - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Expresses Protest to Tallin Over Refusal to ..

Moscow Expresses Protest to Tallin Over Refusal to Grant Visa to Russain Diploma ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Records 18,024 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 18,024 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.