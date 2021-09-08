Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, in Moscow on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, in Moscow on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On September 8-9, Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid will be in Moscow on a working visit.

On September 9, he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since Lapid's appointment as Israeli foreign minister in June," the ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats plan to discuss bilateral Russia-Israeli relations, the situation in Syria, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, among other issues.