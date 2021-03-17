UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov, Israel's Ashkenazi To Discuss Bilateral Agenda In Moscow On Wednesday

Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss bilateral issues.

The talks will be held as part of the Israeli minister's working visit to the Russian capital.

Since the two countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations this year, the talks are set to focus on bilateral agenda, including developing contacts between the foreign ministries, strengthening trade and economic cooperation, as well as humanitarian ties.

Particular attention will be paid to measures to counteract attempts to revise the history and results of World War II, glorify the Nazis, as well as deny the Holocaust.

The ministers will also exchange views on regional and international issues, with a focus on the situation in the middle East.

