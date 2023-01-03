(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his newly appointed Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, discussing the situation in Ukraine and bilateral ties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his newly appointed Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, discussing the situation in Ukraine and bilateral ties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian minister congratulated his Israeli counterpart on taking office and expressed his willingness to cooperate to strengthen multifaceted and mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and Israel," the statement read.

The ministry noted that Lavrov informed Cohen about the situation in Ukraine in the context of Russia's ongoing special military operation there.

The two ministers also discussed trade and economic relations between Russia and Israel and stressed the necessity to hold another meeting of the Israel-Russia Mixed Economic Committee.

The new Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in on December 29.