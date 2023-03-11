MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, have reiterated their countries commitment to strengthening and expanding bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The heads of foreign ministries have expressed satisfaction with the level of traditionally friendly Russian-Kuwaiti relations.

They emphasized the mutual intention to further strengthen and expand them for the benefit of the peoples of Russia and Kuwait, in the interests of ensuring stability and security in the Arabian Gulf and achieving a just and lasting peace in the middle East," the statement read.

The foreign ministers exchanged telegrams of congratulations on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Kuwait, the statement added.