MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting Friday with UN Undersecretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare to discuss his country's role in the UN supply chain.

The Department of Operational Support supports UN entities globally, including advisory, operational and transactional support services.

Khare has been invited to the MAKS 2019 air show, which opened near Moscow on Tuesday and will run through Sunday.

He is expected to look into ways of integrating Russian suppliers into the UN mix, including in providing air transportation services to peacekeeping missions.