Russia's Lavrov Meets With Syrian Opposition Platforms, Discusses Constitutional Committee

Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:43 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with representatives of the Moscow and Cairo platforms of the Syrian opposition and discussed the work of the constitutional committee (CC) ahead of its new meeting in Geneva next week, a representative of the Moscow platform, Mohannad Dlykan, told Sputnik

The next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee mediated by UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will take place in Geneva from January 25-29. Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov was meeting in Moscow with representatives of the two Syrian opposition platforms.

"The meeting was about [Security Council Resolution] 2254 and the way to implement it. It was also about the Constitutional Committee and some issues within the Syrian opposition, as well as the political process in general of course," Dlykan said.

Asked about the platform's expectations from the CC talks in Geneva next week, Dlykan said that its work must be viewed as instrumental for the implementation of the Security Council Resolution 2254, but not as a solution in itself.

Addressing the Security Council on Wednesday, Pedersen said he expected the coming session of the CC to be very important and the two co-chairs of the committee to "establish effective and operational working methods so that the meetings are better organized and more focused." He expressed readiness to ensure that the committee begins moving from preparing a constitutional reform to drafting one.

