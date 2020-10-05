(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday praised the Moscow-Paris strategic dialogue and positively contrasted it with the European Union's diplomatic approach toward Russia.

During a Monday meeting with representatives of the Association of European Businesses, Lavrov highlighted the bilateral cooperation in various areas, including the strategic one, which continues despite the partners' occasional issues with each other.

"But we are having a dialogue. And no disagreement can be a reason not to discuss serious issues, and [instead] just look for some selective topics, as the EU does as a whole," the foreign minister said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been trying to repair relations with Moscow that were damaged by the fallout over Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014.

In 2019, the French president declared the necessity of establishing a new architecture of European security and trust, saying that it could be possible only by renewing cooperation with Moscow.