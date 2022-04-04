Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he plans to visit Algeria soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he plans to visit Algeria soon.

"I am glad that we have the opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations on the sidelines of the meeting with the representatives of the LAS (the League of Arab States) Contact Group.

I hope to pay a return visit to Algeria in the near future. I will insist that you receive me. We say 'better late than never'. But I will be guided by your logic 'the sooner the better," Lavrov said during a meeting with his Algerian counterpart, Ramtane Lamamra, in Moscow.