UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov Presents Video Concert Dedicated To Victory Over Nazism

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Russia's Lavrov Presents Video Concert Dedicated to Victory Over Nazism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday announced a musical broadcast from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Berlin to commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany.

"Today, we are presenting to you a unique international music project Together in Trying Times. It has been initiated by Russia and Germany, with both renowned and newcomer musicians of both of our countries participating along with their colleagues from France, Great Britain, and the United States. The goal of this event is to remember, with the help of art, the victory over Nazism, the greatest events of the 20th century that set the course of the entire world history down the line, in this complicated period when people are forcefully divided due to the coronavirus pandemic," Lavrov said in a video posted on Facebook by the Russian Embassy in Berlin.

The minister expressed hope that this initiative will be continued in real life via joint concerts by Russian and German musicians at the leading venues of Moscow, Berlin, and other cities.

On May 9, Russia will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Related Topics

Century World Music Moscow Russia Facebook France German Germany Berlin St. Petersburg United States May World War Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

27 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

Nisar Safdar becomes new president PTI district Ab ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.