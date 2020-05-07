MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday announced a musical broadcast from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Berlin to commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany.

"Today, we are presenting to you a unique international music project Together in Trying Times. It has been initiated by Russia and Germany, with both renowned and newcomer musicians of both of our countries participating along with their colleagues from France, Great Britain, and the United States. The goal of this event is to remember, with the help of art, the victory over Nazism, the greatest events of the 20th century that set the course of the entire world history down the line, in this complicated period when people are forcefully divided due to the coronavirus pandemic," Lavrov said in a video posted on Facebook by the Russian Embassy in Berlin.

The minister expressed hope that this initiative will be continued in real life via joint concerts by Russian and German musicians at the leading venues of Moscow, Berlin, and other cities.

On May 9, Russia will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.