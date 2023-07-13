(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he had invited Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to visit Moscow as he had congratulated him on his appointment in July 2022, and reiterated his invitation.

"I remember just a few hours ago we discussed our visit to Colombo but three years ago. Time flies. And (it is) very nice to make your acquaintance. I think that when I congratulated you on your appointment I invited you to Moscow. So choose your timing and let us know," Lavrov said at a meeting with Sabry on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial meetings in Jakarta.

Later in the day, Lavrov will hold a meeting with Bruneian Foreign Minister Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

ASEAN is the association of 10 Southeast Asian states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, aimed at fostering both political and economic cooperation among its members. Russia has a status as a partner country. Indonesia is chairing the association in 2023.