MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the accreditation of the new Afghan diplomat from the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist) did not equal its recognition.

"It does not mean formal diplomatic recognition. We are acting in unison with Afghanistan's key neighbors... Our work is influenced by the status quo. We have regular contacts with the Taliban through the embassy," he told a news conference.

Lavrov, who spoke side-by-side with visiting UN chief Antonio Guterres in Moscow, said that Russia would consider recognizing the new Afghan authority if the group delivered on its commitment to form an inclusive government.

Guterres said the United Nations had been engaged with the Taliban early on to deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghans and promote an inclusive political process. He warned that a liquidity crisis was crippling the Afghan economy, putting lives at risk.