MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Malian counterpart on Friday that the Russian military operation in Donbas had confirmed Moscow's worst fears of what the West was doing to Ukraine.

"We...

explained again the reasons why we had no choice but to launch a special military operation, during which, by the way, all our fears about what the West has tried to do to Ukraine are 100% confirmed," he told a press conference.

Lavrov spoke to reporters after hosting Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop. He said the operation had achieved the goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin, including the protection of civilians in the breakaway eastern Ukrainian provinces.