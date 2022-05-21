UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Says All Fears Of What West Tried To Do To Ukraine 100% Confirmed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Russia's Lavrov Says All Fears of What West Tried to Do to Ukraine 100% Confirmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Malian counterpart on Friday that the Russian military operation in Donbas had confirmed Moscow's worst fears of what the West was doing to Ukraine.

"We...

explained again the reasons why we had no choice but to launch a special military operation, during which, by the way, all our fears about what the West has tried to do to Ukraine are 100% confirmed," he told a press conference.

Lavrov spoke to reporters after hosting Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop. He said the operation had achieved the goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin, including the protection of civilians in the breakaway eastern Ukrainian provinces.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meeting ..

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meetings With Military Leaders - Pent ..

60 minutes ago
 State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Betw ..

State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Between US, Russian Officials

60 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese ..

Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese nationals: FO

60 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl ..

IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl in Sahiwal

60 minutes ago
 Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, ..

Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, Energy, Trade Talks

60 minutes ago
 US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine's Reznikov Today - Pentagon

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.