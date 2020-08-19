UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov Says Belarusians Capable Of Working Out Situation In Country On Their Own

Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster on Wednesday that he was convinced that the people of Belarus could work out the current situation on their own.

The minister said that he hoped that Belarusians would be able to sort things out themselves and would not follow the lead of those who need Belarus solely for the expansion of geopolitical space and to promote "the well-known destructive logic ” either you are with Russia, or you are with Europe."

"I am convinced that the Belarusian people can figure out the current situation on the own," the diplomat added.

According to the foreign minister, when the 2014 Ukrainian revolution took place, many EU member states followed the logic of "either-or."

Lavrov went on to say that the Belarusian government was ready for a dialogue with the opposition.

"I do not see any lack of readiness for the dialogue on the part of the authorities. And I very much hope that the same readiness will be shown on the side of those who are unhappy with the results of the elections for one reason or another," the minister noted.

