Russia's Lavrov Says Discussed RT, Sputnik With French Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 01:22 PM

Russia's Lavrov Says Discussed RT, Sputnik With French Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he had discussed the situation around Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and stressed that it was unacceptable to discriminate against Russia media.

"The situation is not very optimistic, so if I have been informed correctly, if nothing happened in the last two or three days, correspondents of RT France and Sputnik in Paris are still not accredited in the Elysee Palace. I raised this matter during the visit of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin to France, we had a separate conversation with the French foreign minister, a foreign policy adviser to [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron.

I reiterated that such attitude toward journalists is against all norms of civilized behavior, against all the agreements that were achieved, including within the OSCE," Lavrov said at a meeting with students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

The foreign minister stressed that under the OSCE rules, all citizens of any country have a right to access information from inside the country and from abroad, and OSCE member states have agreed not to prevent them from getting information.

"Unfortunately, our western colleagues, who zealously watch what is happening [in Russia] in terms of regulating democratic processes in accordance with the law, take steps in a completely opposite direction," the minister added.

