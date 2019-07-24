UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov Says Latin America Would Never Back Military Option For Venezuela

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Latin America would never side with the United States on a military intervention in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"Even Latin American countries that have backed the US plan to change the government in Venezuela would never agree to a military scenario. Even if Washington does opt to use force I am convinced that the entire Latin America will oppose it," he told RT and Latin American media.

Lavrov, who began a five-day Latin America tour on Tuesday, said an invasion of Venezuela would do no good to the US foreign policy as other American nations had "a sense of dignity" and their idea of justice.

He pointed to US National Security Advisor John Bolton who declared in April that the Monroe Doctrine was "alive and well," invoking a historical US policy that asserted Washington's control over the entire Western Hemisphere.

"It is a very arrogant, provocative position. You hardly ever hear anything like this in modern world," the top Russian diplomat said.

US President Donald Trump said in February that a military option was on the table after the leader of Venezuela's opposition-run legislature, Juan Guaido, declared himself president. Incumbent Nicolas Maduro is backed by Russia and China, who have urged restraint.

