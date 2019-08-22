MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov poured cold water on reports of a possible prisoner exchange deal with Kiev by the end of August, saying such arrangement would require a lot of prep work.

Russia's Kommersant daily cited its sources as saying on Wednesday that Russia could hand Ukrainian sailors detained in the Russian waters last fall back to Ukraine in return for Russian nationals held in Ukrainian jails.

"In order to advance this issue it is necessary, as you may guess, not only to reach general agreements but also agree on concrete legal, technical and organizational aspects.

And, of course, one should not forget that this is a matter of people's lives and it is necessary not to pursue sensations to become the first one to announce something but carry out meticulous work to achieve results," Lavrov told reporters.

Ukraine has been demanding the return of 22 sailors and two members of the Ukrainian Security Service captured aboard three naval ships in the Kerch Strait in November last year. Russia said the vessels entered its territorial waters illegally and maneuvered dangerously.