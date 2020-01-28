UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov Says Middle East Quartet Should Review US' Israel-Palestine Peace Plan

Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:09 PM

Moscow believes that the Quartet on the Middle East should join in the discussion of the United States' so-called deal of the century, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Moscow believes that the Quartet on the middle East should join in the discussion of the United States' so-called deal of the century, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The Quartet on the Middle East is comprised of Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations.

"Of course, [Moscow] would really like for the quartet of international mediators to review the plan," Lavrov said, adding that he also believed it was important for Palestinians to also approve the plan before implementation.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that he would unveil on Tuesday his long-awaited initiative to reconcile Israel with the Palestinians, dubbed by Washington as the deal of the century, by removing a major stumbling block on the way to broader regional peace.

