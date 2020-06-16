MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday refrained from commenting on the partial withdrawal of US troops from Germany while affirming Moscow's readiness to resume security dialogue with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed Washington's plans to reduce its forces by approximately 9,500 troops as a penalty for Berlin's alleged failure to allocate two percent of its budget on defense, per NATO regulations.

"It's a topic I don't even want to comment on. I will only say that we are in favor of resuming a normal dialogue with all the countries that are members of the North Atlantic Alliance on the military side, in order to have a comprehensive consideration of all the issues related to ensuring military and political security on the European continent, [as well as] in the Euro-Atlantic region in a broader context, based on objective analysis, on an objective assessment of the existing risks and threats," Lavrov said.

Earlier in the month, the Russian military warned about a heightened NATO activity near the Russian borders.