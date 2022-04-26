Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that a negotiated solution to the Ukrainian conflict was unlikely as long as the West continued "pumping" weapons into Ukraine

"If this (weapons deliveries) continues, then of course the negotiations will hardly produce a result, but I repeat again that we are committed to a negotiated solution," he said.

The top Russian diplomat spoke to reporters after hosting UN chief Antonio Guterres in Moscow. Guterres said the United Nations wanted to create conditions for an effective dialogue and a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Lavrov said that Russia had agreed to hold peace talks as soon as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed them in early March but said he had been upset by Ukraine's apparent lack of interest in making progress.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."