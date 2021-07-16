UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov Says No New Platforms Needed To Advance Afghan Peace Process

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that no new platforms were needed to give the Afghan peace process a new impetus as long as the warring parties held to their commitments.

The diplomat spoke at an Uzbekistan-sponsored high-level international conference on regional connectivity, a day after the Central Asian nation formed a new platform together with the United States, Afghanistan and Pakistan in a bid to stop the Taliban (banned in Russia) from overrunning Afghanistan.

"They are already talking about other formats on the sidelines of this conference.

There may be many formats as everyone is trying ” mostly out of good intentions ” to give a new impetus to the stalled political process. We believe that they should stick to what has already been agreed by the government and the Taliban, rather than come up with new arrangements," Lavrov said.

The Taliban was emboldened by the announcement of the US troop pullout in April to launch an offensive against Afghan government forces after peace efforts stalled. Militants quickly pushed into key northern cities and overran large swaths of land, seizing border crossings into neighboring countries.

