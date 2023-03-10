UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Says Protests In Georgia Resemble 2014 Euromaidan Coup In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Russia's Lavrov Says Protests in Georgia Resemble 2014 Euromaidan Coup in Ukraine

The recent protests in Tbilisi against a controversial draft law on foreign influence resemble the 2014 Euromaidan coup in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, calling the European Union's assessments of the situation in Georgia "hypocritical"

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The recent protests in Tbilisi against a controversial draft law on foreign influence resemble the 2014 Euromaidan coup in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, calling the European Union's assessments of the situation in Georgia "hypocritical."

Earlier in the day, the Georgian parliament voted against the bill on Transparency of Foreign Influence in the second reading, since its approval in the first reading sparked a series of mass protests in Tbilisi, with the country's opposition demanding the withdrawal of the draft law and the release of all detained demonstrators. Despite withdrawing the bill, participants of the unrest declared their intention to keep fighting for a European future of Georgia.

"It resembles the Euromaidan coup in Kiev. Undoubtedly, a law on the registration of those non-governmental organizations that receive foreign funding in the amount of only 20% of their budget was just used as an excuse to start an attempt of a forceful change of power," Lavrov told the Big Game show.

The top Russian diplomat also said that reaction of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who called the draft law incompatible with the values of the European Union and contradicting Georgia's goal to join the bloc, was a "clear hypocrisy."

In November 2013, a series of protests, dubbed Euromaidan, broke out in Ukraine due to the authorities' decision to halt policy aimed at integration with the EU. The unrest quickly took on a sharply anti-presidential and anti-government character, with the country's opposition calling for a national revolution. During clashes between Ukraine's security forces and demonstrators, more than one hundred people died. The protests eventually turned into a coup and resulted in the ousting of then President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014.

