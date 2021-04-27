Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed to Sputnik in an interview that he reads pro-opposition newspapers and websites, praising the country's freedom of speech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed to Sputnik in an interview that he reads pro-opposition newspapers and websites, praising the country's freedom of speech.

"Yes, I read these assessments [by the opposition] as well, since, thankfully, we have much more protected freedom of speech than many Western countries, including the US, do, I think. I read opposition internet websites, [and] newspapers as well, and think that these people have the right to express their opinions," Lavrov said, when told about the Russian foreign policy being often under fire from the government's critics.

The minister went on to criticize those who are willing to sacrifice the national interests for material well-being.

"Apart from the desire to live well ... in our country, the feeling of national pride has always played a similarly important role in what has been going on during our 1,000-year history. If someone thinks that for them these values are not important, this is their choice. But I think that the overwhelming majority of our people thinks differently," Lavrov stated.

Lavrov noted that those who are partial to the US values should bear in mind President John Kennedy's words: "ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country."