Russia's Lavrov Says Ready To Receive German Foreign Minister In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:37 PM

Russia's Lavrov Says Ready to Receive German Foreign Minister in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he was ready to receive his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, in Moscow anytime

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he was ready to receive his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, in Moscow anytime.

Maas has recently said that he hopes to meet with Lavrov soon, even if it would be necessary to wear face masks during the meeting.

"Given that [Maas] said it publicly and did not tell me anything directly, I will also send him my invitation publicly. He can visit us anytime if he finds a way to fly to Moscow. As soon as he lands here, we will take full responsibility for his health, his safety and for the safety of his delegation," Lavrov said during an online briefing.

