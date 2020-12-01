The council of foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has discussed the situation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The council of foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has discussed the situation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We, of course, touched upon the topic of Nagorno-Karabakh along with other situations that need our attention, and we told in detail what measures Russia is taking to fulfill the statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia of November 9," Lavrov said at a press conference following the meeting.

The minister recalled that the Russian peacekeeping force was deployed to the region based on mutual consent of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Any other ideas are not being expressed," Lavrov added.