Russia's Lavrov Says Talked About Putin-Maduro Agreements With Venezuelan Officials

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday he had discussed steps needed to timely implement agreements reached by the Russian and Venezuelan presidents last year, during talks with Venezuela's top diplomat Jorge Arreaza and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

"Today we discussed with the minister and later with the vice president the details of concrete steps in order to implement all agreements on time," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Rodriguez in Caracas.

The talks on Friday focused on ways of shielding trade and economic relations between Russia and Venezuela from "illegal, unlawful" sanctions imposed on the South American country by the United States. Lavrov added that they also focused on further enhancement of bilateral cooperation.

More Stories From World

