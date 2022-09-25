UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party To Ukrainian Conflict By Choosing Targets To Engage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2022 | 12:35 AM

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets to Engage

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that the United States had become a party to the Ukrainian conflict by choosing which targets to engage and guiding deadly weapons on the battlefield

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that the United States had become a party to the Ukrainian conflict by choosing which targets to engage and guiding deadly weapons on the battlefield.

"Recently, one of the commanders of the Ukrainian armed forces, commenting on the use of US weapons on the battlefield, said: 'Yes, the Americans have the right to veto the targets that we choose.' What is this, if not a direct participation in the guidance of deadly weapons and involvement in the war?," Lavrov told a press conference after delivering a speech at the UN General Assembly's high-level week in New York.

The foreign minister also said that the US and other NATO member countries cannot deny their involvement in the Ukrainian conflict as they have been providing Kiev with weapon supplies.

"(US satellite internet provider) Starlink has both satellites and ground infrastructure, and the use of these resources in the war also means that the United States is not neutral in this situation and is a party to the conflict," Lavrov added.

