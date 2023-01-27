UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Says US, EU Countries Seeking To Restore Africa's Colonial Dependence

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Russia's Lavrov Says US, EU Countries Seeking to Restore Africa's Colonial Dependence

MASSAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The United States and European countries, requiring African states to stop cooperation with Russia, are seeking to restore the continent's colonial dependence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"In Africa, we know, American, British, and other European delegations regularly appear, which, with a persistence worthy of better application, require African countries not to cooperate with the Russian Federation, not to go against a general discipline, by which they, the West, understand the restoration of colonial dependence, by and large, but already in a new form," Lavrov told journalists after the visit to Eritrea.

The minister noted that the African continent has enormous potential for economic development.

"The richest continent, including in terms of natural resources, which have been subject to exploitation for centuries. And the West seeks to maintain its exploitative policy toward Africa even today," he said.

More Stories From World

