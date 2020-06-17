UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov Says US Should Use Libya Leverage To Bring About Ceasefire

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:54 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday it would be a good thing for the United States to throw its weight behind efforts made by his and other countries to bring about a ceasefire in Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday it would be a good thing for the United States to throw its weight behind efforts made by his and other countries to bring about a ceasefire in Libya.

"If the US used its leverage in the Libyan conflict to back up efforts made by Russia and other foreign stakeholders who are pushing for an immediate ceasefire, I think it would be a very positive thing," Lavrov told reporters during a video press conference.

