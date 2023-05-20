UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Says US Took Advantage Of Ukraine Crisis To Subjugate West

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The United States has used the Ukrainian crisis to consolidate its Western allies in a manner appearing as their subjugation to Washington's will, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"Washington used the Ukrainian crisis to consolidate its camp, we can see that. But this consolidation is more like a total subjugation of everyone else to its will," Lavrov said at an assembly of Russian think tank Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.

At the same time, there is a "fault line" emerging between the collective West on one hand and the countries of the Global South and the East, comprising the global majority, on the other hand, Lavrov said, adding that the countries of the Global South were ready to "resist the diktat" of the West.

Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The EU has since imposed ten packages of sanctions against Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and the restrictions have affected the entire global economy.

