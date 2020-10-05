(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chided the United States for using the COVID-19 pandemic to promote its sectarian interests and settle geopolitical scores, during a Monday meeting with representatives of the Association of European Businesses.

The Russian foreign minister adduced the ongoing global outbreak as evidence of the impossibility of ignoring issues that extend beyond the borders of individual states and expressed regret that common challenges had not brought countries together.

"On the contrary, a number of our Western colleagues, led by the United States, are trying to take advantage of the current coronavirus crisis to more aggressively promote their narrow-minded interests, to openly settle accounts with geopolitical rivals," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister has been a consistent critic of what he perceives as the West's overt aggressiveness in the international arena, advocating a more multilateral and cooperative approach in international relations.