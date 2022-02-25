MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Western countries have completely sided with Ukraine in sabotaging and destroying the Minsk Agreements on the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Donbas.

"The West fully sided with the Kiev regime in its efforts to sabotage and completely destroy the Minsk Agreements.

In recent weeks, NATO and the European Union have also been covering Kiev when it had finally decided to take over the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (LPR and DPR) by force, announced that there was no alternative for Ukraine but to join NATO and threatened to acquire nuclear weapons," Lavrov said at the meeting with the LPR and DPR senior diplomats.

Lavrov added that "Russia could not remain indifferent" to direct requests by the heads of the DPR and LPR to provide military assistance in the face of Ukrainian aggression.