Russia's Lavrov Says West Gagging Press Coverage Of Hersh's Nord Stream Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Russia's Lavrov Says West Gagging Press Coverage of Hersh's Nord Stream Report

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Western governments on Wednesday of seeking to silence media coverage of Seymour Hersh's Nord Stream report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Western governments on Wednesday of seeking to silence media coverage of Seymour Hersh's Nord Stream report.

The Pulitzer-winning American journalist wrote in a blog post last week that the United States had sent navy divers to blow up three of the four Russian Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, which run to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The journalist said that the details of this operation were shared with him by a single source with direct knowledge of the planning.

The report went largely unnoticed by major American and British newspapers, which Lavrov said was a telltale sign of "Western governments trying to keep the media under control."

"It is funny that none of Western media has been writing about this, leaving Seymour Hersh to fend for himself on social media and on select internet platforms," the diplomat told foreign journalists in Moscow.

"Imagine something like this being attributed to Russia, for instance (an attack) on the Canadian-American oil pipeline. You would have nothing else to do. You would be told to cover only that," Lavrov said.

The White House dismissed Hersh's report as lies. The journalist criticized The New York Times and The Washington Post on Wednesday for outright ignoring both his pipeline story and calls for an investigation emanating from Russia and China.

In 1970, Hersh received the Pulitzer prize for International Reporting for exposing the mass murder of unarmed civilians by US troops during the Vietnam War. He is also the author of a number of critically acclaimed books. He faced criticism in the 2010s after he disputed the claim that the Syrian government used chemical weapons on civilians at Ghouta and reported that the United Stated had lied about the events around the killing of Osama bin Laden.

