Russia's Lavrov Says West Tries To 'Privatize' Secretariats Of International Organizations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Russia's Lavrov Says West Tries to 'Privatize' Secretariats of International Organizations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday alleged that Western states were trying to abuse secretariats of international organizations to advance their agenda at the cost of mutual consent.

The foreign minister met with the president-elect of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Volkan Bozkir, earlier in the day. During the meeting, Lavrov stressed the need to adhere to international law and the principle of multipolarity, based on taking the interests of all members of the international community into account. The top diplomat also warned that some countries, predominately from the West, are attempting to interpret international law solely for their benefit and push for certain ideas in the name of the entire global community.

"In the same series of attempts to privatize, I will call things by their own Names, the secretariats of international organizations, to try to abuse their position as international civil servants through their staff. In the same series of attempts, there are attempts to promote outside the United Nations some new ideas of multilateralism that do not coincide with the understanding of multilateralism, which is the basis of the UN Charter and is based on the principle of equality of all member states," Lavrov said.

The 75th UNGA session is set to take place from September 15-30 in New York.

