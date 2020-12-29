UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov Says West's Inability To Cooperate Hinders Global Response To Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Russia's Lavrov Says West's Inability to Cooperate Hinders Global Response to Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The global response to the coronavirus pandemic has been undermined by the West's reluctance to cooperate constructively with other international powers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

"The international community has not yet united to effectively deal with common problems, such as the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. The main reason ... is that a number of US-led Western countries are not ready to cooperate constructively and on an equal footing with other international players," he said.

The Russian diplomat accused the West of actively using "an array of illegal tools," ranging from power politics to information warfare against its rivals, despite the global health emergency.

"They ignored the calls made by the UN secretary general and the UN high commissioner for human rights in light of the global humanitarian emergency to suspend unilateral sanctions on medical supplies, equipment and food needed to fight the virus, as well as related financial transactions," Lavrov added.

He criticized the unraveling of the global strategic stability architecture prompted by the United States' exit from arms control treaties and the West's refusal to back President Vladimir Putin's proposal to introduce "green corridors" for trade in essential goods and medicine that would be free of trade wars and sanctions.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Woman raped by robber in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues as the ..

22 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews SAA&#039;s repor ..

26 minutes ago

Three COVID patients from UK found to have new var ..

15 minutes ago

800 drugs addicts rescued, 10,000 poor persons pro ..

15 minutes ago

Russia-US sting nabs S.American drug dealers: FSB

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.