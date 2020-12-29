MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The global response to the coronavirus pandemic has been undermined by the West's reluctance to cooperate constructively with other international powers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

"The international community has not yet united to effectively deal with common problems, such as the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. The main reason ... is that a number of US-led Western countries are not ready to cooperate constructively and on an equal footing with other international players," he said.

The Russian diplomat accused the West of actively using "an array of illegal tools," ranging from power politics to information warfare against its rivals, despite the global health emergency.

"They ignored the calls made by the UN secretary general and the UN high commissioner for human rights in light of the global humanitarian emergency to suspend unilateral sanctions on medical supplies, equipment and food needed to fight the virus, as well as related financial transactions," Lavrov added.

He criticized the unraveling of the global strategic stability architecture prompted by the United States' exit from arms control treaties and the West's refusal to back President Vladimir Putin's proposal to introduce "green corridors" for trade in essential goods and medicine that would be free of trade wars and sanctions.