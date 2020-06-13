UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov, Shoigu To Visit Turkey On Sunday To Discuss Regional Issues - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:29 PM

Russia's Lavrov, Shoigu to Visit Turkey on Sunday to Discuss Regional Issues - Moscow

A Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit Turkey on June 14 to hold consultations on regional issues, the Russia Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) A Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit Turkey on June 14 to hold consultations on regional issues, the Russia Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"In accordance with the agreements reached between the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep [Tayyip] Erdogan, the Russian foreign and defense ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoigu, will arrive in Turkey on June 14, 2020, at the head of the Russian interdepartmental delegation to hold consultations on regional issues of mutual interest," the ministry said.

