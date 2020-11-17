MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday criticized countries that ignored the Damascus conference on refugees, saying they went against the Syrian people's interests.

Last week, an international conference on refugee repatriation took place in Damascus with the United Nations acting as an observer. However, the United States and the European Union have abstained from the event. EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that Brussels thought it was premature to discuss the issue, and US Deputy Representative to the United Nations Richard Mills said back in October that Washington was convinced of the event's futility. Moscow, in turn, accused the US of showing double standards when it comes to Syria.

"Those countries that consciously opted not just to ignore this conference but do everything to force their allies not to send a delegation to this important event, of course, took a very grave sin on their conscience, I believe.

They went against the main thing in this life, the main in any conflict. They went against the interests of ordinary people, in this case, ordinary Syrians," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after his meeting with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer.

Due to the civil war in Syria, millions of the country's nationals fled to other places, mostly Europe, to save their lives. This created various humanitarian issues in different countries, including those related to the refugees' subsequent repatriation as the situation in Syria becomes more stable.