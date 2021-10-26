UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Suggests Creating Unified Youth Structure In Barents Region

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday proposed creating a platform for the youth residing in the Barents region to avoid "brain drain" and promote "brain gain."

Conditions for the implementation of creative potential in various fields from science and education to business and art are vital to keep young talent in the region, the top diplomat said at the youth summit of Barents region on the sidelines of the 18th ministerial session of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC).

"There is the BEAC, there is the Arctic Council which Russia currently chairs, there is the Council of Baltic Sea States and we can think, I give you an idea, about creating a unified youth body between all these structures," Lavrov said.

The engagement of the Barents region's youth in working out directions for cooperation in education and science would be a useful initiative, the minister added. He also welcomed the Norwegian-Finnish cooperation in this regard.

The BEAC was set up in 1993 as a platform of cooperation between the populations living in the region, consisting of northernmost parts of North-West Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. The area is inhabited by more than five million residents, including several indigenous peoples.

