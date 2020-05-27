(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed possible consequences of the United States' decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, the situations in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement, as well as the coronavirus pandemic in a telephone call with his counterpart from Sweden, Ann Linde, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Swedish side, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Attention was paid to the issues of disarmament, including the consequences of Washington's announcement of the US withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, preparations for the NPT Review Conference [Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons], the situation at the Geneva Disarmament Conference," the statement read.

When discussing the crisis in eastern Ukraine, the indispensability of the Minsk agreements was highlighted, the ministry noted.

The Russian side emphasized that the agreements should be implemented in their entirety, including the establishment of a direct and sustainable dialogue between the parties to the conflict - Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"From a close position, the ministers exchanged views on the alarming situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the situation in Syria and Yemen, as well as on the efforts undertaken within the framework of the Stockholm format to promote an inclusive national dialogue in Venezuela," the statement added.

The sides also discussed bilateral relations, focusing on cooperation, primarily in the trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields.

Lavrov and Linde addressed the issue of coronavirus pandemic in both countries, noting the need to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 and its socio-economic consequences.