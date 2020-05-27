UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov, Sweden's Linde Discuss US Exit From Open Skies Treaty, Other Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

Russia's Lavrov, Sweden's Linde Discuss US Exit From Open Skies Treaty, Other Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed possible consequences of the United States' decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, the situations in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement, as well as the coronavirus pandemic in a telephone call with his counterpart from Sweden, Ann Linde, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Swedish side, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Attention was paid to the issues of disarmament, including the consequences of Washington's announcement of the US withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, preparations for the NPT Review Conference [Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons], the situation at the Geneva Disarmament Conference," the statement read.

When discussing the crisis in eastern Ukraine, the indispensability of the Minsk agreements was highlighted, the ministry noted.

The Russian side emphasized that the agreements should be implemented in their entirety, including the establishment of a direct and sustainable dialogue between the parties to the conflict - Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"From a close position, the ministers exchanged views on the alarming situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the situation in Syria and Yemen, as well as on the efforts undertaken within the framework of the Stockholm format to promote an inclusive national dialogue in Venezuela," the statement added.

The sides also discussed bilateral relations, focusing on cooperation, primarily in the trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields.

Lavrov and Linde addressed the issue of coronavirus pandemic in both countries, noting the need to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 and its socio-economic consequences.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Russia Washington Nuclear Yemen Minsk Stockholm Geneva Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States Sweden Venezuela From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints ADEK Undersecretary

36 minutes ago

US House Republicans to Reject Foreign Intelligenc ..

10 minutes ago

Deep UV-LEDs Developed by Japanese Firm Weaken COV ..

10 minutes ago

PTI govt to nab all elements involved in corrupt p ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.