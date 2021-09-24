MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with his Syrian counterpart, Faysal Mikdad, the further development of the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR) on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"There has been an exchange of opinions on the developments in Syria and beyond it with an emphasis on the prospects of further promotion of the political process based on the UN Security Council resolution 2254 including activities of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva. In connection with this, the Russian side has confirmed a position of principle in support of unconditional respect for sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the SAR, the legitimate right of Syrians to autonomously define the future of their country," the ministry said in a statement.

It was also reported that the issues of further strengthening Russian-Syrian relations were discussed in a "constructive and interested tone.

Following the talk with Lavrov, Mikdad told reporters that the international community would have to intervene if Turkish troops were not withdrawn from Syria.

"They should stop the occupation. Instead of withdrawing their forces, they (Turkey) send them, and those units help terrorist organizations maintain the Syrian conflict. If Turks do not leave (Syria), I think that the international community will need to step in," Mikdad said, adding, that Turkey supports many terrorist organizations including Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra (terrorist groups, both banned in Russia).

Mikdad claimed that Turkey worked with these organizations and some countries to aggravate the situation in the northwest of Syria.

Turkish forces along with Syrian opposition forces have taken part in numerous military operations in Syria in the past few years, mostly against Kurdish militants, whom Turkey perceives as part of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, labeled as a terrorist group by Ankara.