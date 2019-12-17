UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov Talks About Mideast, North African Crises With Arab Diplomats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

Russia's Lavrov Talks About Mideast, North African Crises With Arab Diplomats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on Monday with heads of diplomatic missions from Arab nations and the Arab League to discuss crises in the middle East and North Africa, the ministry said.

"Special attention was given to securing a lasting peace process in Syria, in the Palestine-Israeli relations, in Yemen and in Libya," the press release read.

The diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to deepening dialogue on how to bolster security in both wider regions.

They agreed that "durable solutions" to problems plaguing the regions should conform to international laws and rely on respectful and impartial negotiations between all stakeholders.

On a side note, the diplomats agreed to reenergize their cooperation both through bilateral channels and between Russia and the Arab League on a range of issues, from politics, investment and trade to culture.

Related Topics

Africa Syria Russia Yemen Libya Middle East All From Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

1 hour ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

27 minutes ago

Zimbabwe VP's wife in court on attempted murder, f ..

27 minutes ago

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Mi ..

44 minutes ago

Demonstrations against Modi's ideology continued i ..

44 minutes ago

Latvia on Verge of Worst Economic, Political Crisi ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.