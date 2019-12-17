(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on Monday with heads of diplomatic missions from Arab nations and the Arab League to discuss crises in the middle East and North Africa, the ministry said.

"Special attention was given to securing a lasting peace process in Syria, in the Palestine-Israeli relations, in Yemen and in Libya," the press release read.

The diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to deepening dialogue on how to bolster security in both wider regions.

They agreed that "durable solutions" to problems plaguing the regions should conform to international laws and rely on respectful and impartial negotiations between all stakeholders.

On a side note, the diplomats agreed to reenergize their cooperation both through bilateral channels and between Russia and the Arab League on a range of issues, from politics, investment and trade to culture.