MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a two-day informal ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) that will start in High Tatras, Slovakia, on Monday.

A plenary discussion of the meeting will be hosted and moderated by the chairperson-in-office, Slovakian Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak.

The event will focus on key issues on the OSCE's agenda, including conflict in Ukraine, transnational threats and security matters, among other issues.

The participants are also expected to focus on discussion of the changing nature of security threats and to consider the future role and relevance of the OSCE as a regional security actor for conflict prevention within the European security architecture.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Lavrov is expected to have a number of bilateral meetings including with foreign ministers of Austria and Finland.