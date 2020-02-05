UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov To Begin Latin America Tour On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russia's Lavrov to Begin Latin America Tour on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will begin his three-day visit to Latin America with a stopover in Cuba on Wednesday.

After meeting his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez, in Santiago de Cuba, the Russian top diplomat will head to Mexico for talks with Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard on the following day.

As the final leg of his trip, Lavrov will travel on Friday to Venezuela, where he will meet with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. The Russian diplomat is also expected to be received by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

