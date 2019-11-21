(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Malaysian counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah, will hold talks in Moscow on Thursday, focusing on bilateral relations and prospects of strengthening the cooperation in different spheres.

The parties will discuss the agreements reached during the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, sealed in the Russian city of Vladivostok on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in September.

In addition, the ministers are to address urgent international and regional issues, including the situation in the Muslim world and Russia's cooperation with multilateral Muslim organizations.

Malaysia is considered to be an important partner for Russia in the Asia-Pacific region. The two countries cooperate actively in combating international terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and crime.