Russia's Lavrov To Discuss Conflicts In Middle East, Karabakh With Italy's Di Maio

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 04:04 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the strategic stability agenda, including the conflicts in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the strategic stability agenda, including the conflicts in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Di Maio arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for a two-day working visit.

"During the meeting, the foreign ministers will discuss a broad range of issues of mutual interest pertaining to the international agenda, including the cooperation for international security with an emphasis on strategic stability and arms control. Special attention will be paid to the relations between Russia and the European Union, the situation in Ukraine, Belarus and Nagorno-Karabakh as well as the settlement in Libya and Syria," the ministry said in a press release.

Lavrov and Di Maio will also discuss the bilateral cooperation between their respective states within G20 given Italy's chairmanship in the organization in 2021, according to the press release.

Additionally, the ministers will exchange opinions on the topical issues of Russia-Italy relations pertaining to the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian bilateral cooperation, the ministry said.

