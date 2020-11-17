(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, in Moscow on Tuesday.

The sides will exchange opinions on some regional events, including developments in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lavrov and Maurer will, in particular, discuss ways to boost the process of Armenian-Azerbaijani exchange of refugees and bodies of killed servicemen.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, Lavrov and Maurer will also discuss possible cooperation between Russia and the ICRC in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.