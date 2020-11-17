UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov To Hold Meeting With ICRC Chief Maurer In Moscow On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russia's Lavrov to Hold Meeting With ICRC Chief Maurer in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, in Moscow on Tuesday.

The sides will exchange opinions on some regional events, including developments in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lavrov and Maurer will, in particular, discuss ways to boost the process of Armenian-Azerbaijani exchange of refugees and bodies of killed servicemen.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, Lavrov and Maurer will also discuss possible cooperation between Russia and the ICRC in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

10 hours ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

10 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

10 hours ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.