MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet with his Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum, in Moscow on Friday.

The ministers are expected to discuss issues on both bilateral and regional agendas, including the fight against terrorism in Sahel and resolution of conflicts in Libya and other African countries.

The meeting takes place as Russia and Algeria are preparing to hold the tenth session of an intergovernmental commission on cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology.