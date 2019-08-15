(@FahadShabbir)

ORENBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Maltese counterpart, Carmelo Abela, in Moscow next week to discuss trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, among other matters, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Maltese foreign and trade promotion minister are scheduled for August 20. The foreign ministers are expected to discuss the current state of affairs in bilateral political dialogue, the development of trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian ties between the two countries," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She added that Lavrov and Abela would also talk about topical international issues, including Russia's interaction with the European Union, the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, as well as the situation in Syria, Libya and Ukraine.

It will be Abela's private visit to Russia, which will coincide with the opening on August 18 of an exhibition of the Portrait of Catherine II by Russian painter Dmitry Levitzky from the collection belonging to the presidential palace in Valletta and kept at Russia's Tsaritsyno museum.