UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov To Hold Talks With Tajik President, Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Russia's Lavrov to Hold Talks With Tajik President, Foreign Minister

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

Lavrov arrived in Dushanbe on a visit on June 5. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, during the talks the sides will discuss bilateral relations, prospects for further development of allied relations between Moscow and Dushanbe in political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.

The Russian minister also plans to touch upon issues on the international and regional agendas. Another topic of the talks will be the deepening of foreign policy coordination between Russia and Tajikistan in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as the UN and the OSCE.

Tajikistan hosts the 201st Russian military base, one of Russia's largest foreign military facilities, which is deployed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The number of military personnel is about 7,500.

Under the agreement on the status and conditions for the presence of the Russian military base on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan (2012), the stay of the Russian base in the republic has been extended until 2042.

Lavrov visited the base on June 5, the day of his arrival in Tajikistan.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Visit Dushanbe Tajikistan June Shanghai Cooperation Organization Agreement

Recent Stories

Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Hu ..

Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Human Intelligence Tempering - I ..

4 hours ago
 PM grieved over martyrdom of army jawan in S Wazir ..

PM grieved over martyrdom of army jawan in S Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to ..

Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to Protect Zaporizhzhia NPP - Neb ..

4 hours ago
 US House Panel Head Says Blinken Allowing Members ..

US House Panel Head Says Blinken Allowing Members Chance to See Afghanistan Diss ..

4 hours ago
 US, Allies Don't Have Many Patriots in Stock, Air ..

US, Allies Don't Have Many Patriots in Stock, Air Defense Top Priority for Kiev ..

4 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.