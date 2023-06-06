(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

Lavrov arrived in Dushanbe on a visit on June 5. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, during the talks the sides will discuss bilateral relations, prospects for further development of allied relations between Moscow and Dushanbe in political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.

The Russian minister also plans to touch upon issues on the international and regional agendas. Another topic of the talks will be the deepening of foreign policy coordination between Russia and Tajikistan in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as the UN and the OSCE.

Tajikistan hosts the 201st Russian military base, one of Russia's largest foreign military facilities, which is deployed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The number of military personnel is about 7,500.

Under the agreement on the status and conditions for the presence of the Russian military base on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan (2012), the stay of the Russian base in the republic has been extended until 2042.

Lavrov visited the base on June 5, the day of his arrival in Tajikistan.